At least one person was killed and others were possibly injured after shots rang out at a Willowbrook shopping plaza on Friday.

Los Angeles County deputies received calls of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 200 block of East El Segundo Boulevard at around 2:23 p.m.

One victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

It’s unclear how many others may have been injured during the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. No arrests have been made so far.

Access to the plaza has been blocked off as authorities investigate the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

This developing story will be updated.