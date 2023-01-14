Deadly wrong-way crash on the 210 Freeway on Jan. 14, 2023.

Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the wrong way, traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes, said CHP.

As the sedan passed the Citrus Avenue exit, it crashed into the SUV, which was carrying five passengers inside, authorities said.

Photos from the scene show the two vehicles completely crushed, with auto parts and debris strewn across the freeway.

Deadly wrong-way crash on the 210 Freeway on Jan. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Both drivers of the sedan and SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The five SUV passengers were identified as a 43-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, all from Highland.

The 16-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died, said CHP.

The three other passengers sustained major injuries and were all transported to a hospital for treatment.

The sedan driver has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.