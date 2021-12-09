Dean of East L.A. College charged with embezzlement

The first day of class at East Los Angeles College in 2012. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

The dean of East Los Angeles College has been charged with embezzlement after allegedly overbilling his employer for trips he went on, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Paul DeLaCerda, 47, faces one felony count each of misappropriation of government funds and embezzlement of government funds.

DeLaCerda allegedly overbilled the college about $1,575 for several hotel stays, and is accused of forging documents he submitted for reimbursement between March 2017 and 2019, officials said.

He is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 7.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s fraud and cyber crimes unit.