Death investigation underway after 2 found unresponsive at Dana Point beach

A death investigation is underway after a man and woman were found unresponsive at a beach in Dana Point early Friday, officials said.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to Salt Creek Beach about 6:50 a.m. and found the two people, described only as a man and woman. They were confirmed dead at the scene.

No information about how or when they died has been released, and officials said the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” officials said in a tweet.

Later, authorities indicated that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths and that foul play is not suspected.

“The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Coroner,” sheriff’s officials said in an updated tweet.

Authorities asked beachgoers to avoid the area while deputies remained at the scene, but the area had cleared by noon.

The beach is near the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.