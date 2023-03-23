A death investigation is underway in Brea after a burned-out truck was found off a roadway Thursday morning.

It is unclear when the incident was reported, but a traffic advisory was ordered at East Carbon Canyon Road and North Olinda Drive.

A full closure of Carbon Canyon is expected for several hours for the investigation, Brea police indicated in a tweet.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed authorities investigating a burned-out pickup off the roadway.

No further details about the incident have been released.