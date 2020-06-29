Death investigation underway after man falls 12 stories from apartment window in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who fell from the 12th floor of an apartment building in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles late Sunday night.

Police received a call about 9:45 p.m. that a man was hanging on a window ledge of the Park La Brea Apartments on Fuller Avenue and yelling that he had been kidnapped.

The caller also said she heard other male voices asking the victim if he was OK and to call 911, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

When officers arrived, the man had already fallen to the ground and suffered multiple injuries.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are searching for witnesses and surveillance video as they try to determine if the death was a suicide, accident or homicide.

It was unclear if the man lived in the apartment, or who may have been in the apartment with him.