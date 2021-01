An investigation is underway after at least one person was found dead at a home in Panorama City Monday morning.

Authorities got a call about power lines down in the 14700 block of Tupper Street shortly after 3:30 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Arriving officers discovered at least one person dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The cause of death could not be immediately confirmed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.