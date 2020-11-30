Death investigation: Woman may have been trying to get help at Downey home before collapsing

An investigation is underway into a death in Downey on Nov. 29, 2020. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a woman died in front of a home in Downey late Sunday night.

Police responded to the 11600 block of Lakewood Boulevard about 11:18 p.m. to check on a woman down call, a spokesperson for the Downey Police Department said.

Arriving officers located the unidentified woman on either a sidewalk or yard in front of the home, the spokesperson said.

Investigators believe the woman had left her vehicle and was possibly trying to get to the house for help before collapsing outside.

No information about the cause of death was immediately available.

The woman is not believed to be related to the area.