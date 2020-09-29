Death of man near trailers at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium ruled accidental

The exterior of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is seen in this undated photo. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The death of a man near construction trailers at the SoFi Stadium development in Inglewood was an accident caused by “sharp force injury,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner ruled Tuesday.

The agency identified the man as Sergio Rojo. A spokeswoman said the 25-year-old had been experiencing homelessness.

Rojo was found dead early Friday near the stadium, which serves as the centerpiece of a 298-acre mixed-use project. The circumstances of the death remained unclear.

The autopsy report isn’t available pending the results of additional testing.

