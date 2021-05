The death penalty has been taken off the table for a Lancaster mother and her boyfriend charged with murder and torture in the death of the woman’s 10-year-old son Anthony Avalos.

Heather Maxine Barron and Kareem Ernesto Leiva were arrested and charged in Avalos’ death in 2018.

The child was found unresponsive after his mother called 911 saying he had suffered a fall in their apartment. Avalos died the following morning.

Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2021.