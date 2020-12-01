December begins with gusty winds, low humidity and increased fire danger

As December begins, another round of gusty winds and low humidity levels have fire officials in Southern California concerned again about critical fire conditions.

Firefighters had to respond to a small brush fire that broke out in Pomona’s Ganesha Park about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews stopped the fire’s forward progress in about 30 minutes and contained the blaze to less than an acre, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said.

The National Weather Service is calling for an extended period of windy weather beginning midweek, which will increase the chance of similar wildfires spreading out of control.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties between Wednesday and Friday.

Very dry vegetation, low humidities, & gusty winds create elevated to critical fire weather conditions through this week! Locations vary over time, but Red Flag Conditions are likely Wed night-Fri. #fireweather #LAwind #socal #SBwind #cawx pic.twitter.com/1snLqb9kMk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 30, 2020

“There is the potential for strong, damaging winds during this time, along with very low humidities, and critical fire danger,” the Weather Service stated.

Strong offshore winds are expected to peak Wednesday night into Thursday.

A fire weather watch is in place for parts of the Inland Empire and Orange County from Wednesday night through Saturday.

Strong winds are expected with gusts up to 50 mph. Humidity levels are likely to be as low as 10%.

Forecasters are warning about strong cross winds during this period and asked travelers to be on the lookout for downed trees and power lines.

The dry, offshore wind pattern is expected to continue through next Sunday, according to the Weather Service.