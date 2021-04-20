Decomposing body found in Huntington Beach oil fields

An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in Huntington Beach, officials announced Tuesday.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, police were contacted by a local resident who discovered a corpse in oil fields located southwest of the intersection of Talbert Avenue and Edwards Street, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators located the decomposing remains of what appeared to be a male adult, according to the department. They also found property nearby that they believe belonged to the deceased man.

Authorities were not yet able to determine the cause of death, and so it is being treated as suspicious, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Police detectives are investigating the death alone with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab and Coroner Division.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Huntington Beach Police Department tip line at 714-375-5066.