Decomposing body found in Norwalk; homicide detectives investigating

Authorities respond to investigate the death of a woman found in Norwalk on Nov. 16, 2020.

Homicide detectives are investigating after the decomposing body of a female was found in Norwalk Monday, authorities said.

Deputies were originally called around 11:25 a.m. about a person not breathing in the 12800 block of Alondra Boulevard, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Responding deputies found she had already died.

Because her body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, her age and race have yet to be determined. Her cause of death also remains under investigation, officials said.

It’s unknown if foul play was involved in her death.

No further details were immediately available.