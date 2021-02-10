Delta CEO opposes possible plan to require COVID-19 testing for domestic passengers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering requiring COVID-19 testing for travelers planning to go on domestic flights. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told the Associated Press that he hopes this doesn’t happen.

“The level of travel that we are carrying domestically in the U.S. — not just Delta, but across the industry — would be substantially reduced from today’s already low levels if domestic testing was required. And we don’t have the facility or the technology or capabilities to be administering or monitoring domestic testing,” Bastian told AP.

Lauren Lyster spoke to some travelers at LAX about the possible policy for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 10, 2021.