Delta variant fears prompted call to wear masks indoors in L.A. County

California is just two weeks into its long-awaited reopening, but already a new coronavirus threat has prompted Los Angeles County health officials to request a voluntary rollback of one of the freedoms fully vaccinated people only recently began to enjoy.

The county’s recommendation this week that everyone — regardless of inoculation status — should wear face coverings in public indoor settings as a precaution, given the presence of the worrisome Delta variant of the coronavirus, underscores that speed bumps may still lie ahead on the road to pre-pandemic normalcy.

It also illustrates the current landscape in the long-running battle against COVID-19: one where those who have had their shots may be asked to give a little to help shield those who haven’t.

“There’s a lot of give-and-take in our communities,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during an interview Tuesday. “And this is the time for vaccinated people to give, I think, and protect others.”

