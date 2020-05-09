Demonstrator dressed as Grim Reaper greets coronavirus stay-at-home protesters in Huntington Beach

The Grim Reaper, also known as Spencer Kelly, holds a sign at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach on Friday. The Huntington Beach resident was part of a three-person protest organized by Indivisible OC 48.(Raul Roa / Times Community News)

For the second straight Friday, a protest was held near the Huntington Beach Pier.

This one was far smaller in scope than the stay-at-home protest last week that brought at least 2,500 protesters to Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach. And that was part of the point, event organizer Aaron McCall of Costa Mesa said.

McCall said the three-person counter-protest in Pier Plaza, put on by the left-leaning group Indivisible OC 48, was organized to bring attention to all of the people who are following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Spencer Kelly of Huntington Beach wore a Grim Reaper costume, holding a scythe and a sign that read, “Brought to you by the OC Board of Supervisors.” On the other side, it read, “Stay home, wear masks, save lives.”

A man takes a selfie with the Grim Reaper, also known as Spencer Kelly of Huntington Beach, on May 8, 2020.(Raul Roa / Times Community News)