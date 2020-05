A large group of protesters decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is demonstrating in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District.

Saturday’s demonstration followed three days of protests in Los Angeles.

After police cars were seen going up in flames in L.A.’s Fairfax District, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a curfew would be in effect in the downtown L.A. area from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The curfew was expanded later in the afternoon to encompass the entire city.

Sky5 is overhead.