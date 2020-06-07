Up to 20,000 demonstrators demand racial justice in Hollywood

As many as 20,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Hollywood Sunday to continue demanding racial justice and decrying police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The march down Hollywood Boulevard came during a weekend of largely peaceful protests, contrasting with incidents of vandalism and looting scene during massive protests around Southern California, as well as the nation, last weekend.

The beat of drums could be heard, and the flag atop the iconic Capitol Records building had been replaces with one reading “Black Lives Matter.”

The demonstration was sponsored by Black Lives Matter and Rapper YG.

Sky5 is overhead.

As many as 20,000 people are estimated to be taking part in the protest. https://t.co/qJQOYVRQ7a pic.twitter.com/00rm7kdKde — KTLA (@KTLA) June 8, 2020