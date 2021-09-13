Demonstrators disrupt opening of L.A. City Hall’s new civil rights department

Carla Orendorff, holding a sign targeting Garcetti, protests outside a new department focused on civil rights on Sept. 13, 2021. (Dakota Smith / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators upset over Los Angeles City Hall’s homelessness and policing policies disrupted the celebration of a new city department Monday, drowning out the remarks of Mayor Eric Garcetti and others.

More than a dozen protesters chanted, yelled and used a bullhorn to shout expletives at officials who had gathered for the opening of the Civil and Human Rights and Equity Department’s new office across from City Hall.

Garcetti left shortly after demonstrators began yelling and other participants finished the news event inside, away from the protesters.

At one point, several police officers stood in a row in front of the office’s door.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.