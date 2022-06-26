Demonstrators protesting the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade began to gather in various parts of Los Angeles for the third straight day Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a small group of people began to gather Sunday afternoon in downtown where protesters had clashed with police just days earlier on Friday evening.

The group of demonstrators was small and not affecting any traffic as of 2:15 p.m., LAPD said in a tweet.

Police officials said the Department supported demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights, but said officers would intervene if laws were broken or crimes were committed during the protests.

Elsewhere, organizers planned to stage a protest at the Brentwood home of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso Sunday evening.

Caruso, running for the mayor’s office as a Democrat, is often described as a pro-business billionaire with past ties to the Republican party.

Back in May, a local Planned Parenthood’s political fund criticized Caruso for his past campaign donations to anti-abortion politicians in various races across the country, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Caruso has since publicly voice his support for abortion rights and, prior to the criticism lofted his way by Planned Parenthood, pledged to “vigorously protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Caruso faces off against Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass in a November runoff election for the mayor’s office.

Many protesters are using the Women’s March and We Won’t Go Back websites to find and organize abortion rights protests. Both websites show planned events for Sunday demonstrations in Redlands, Santa Monica and Pico Rivera with additional protests tentatively planned for the upcoming week.