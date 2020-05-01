Demonstrators gather in Huntington Beach after city vows legal action against state’s order to close beaches

A large crowd of protestors gathered in Huntington Beach Friday, after the city announced it would pursue legal action against California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to close Orange County beaches.

The Huntington Beach City Council voted 5-2 Thursday night to direct the city attorney to pursue “any and all legal actions necessary to challenge the State’s beach closure directive.”

In the meantime, the city agreed to closed beaches Friday, in accordance to the governor’s order.

“We’re very concerned about if we happen to be the only Orange County beach open at that point,” Huntington Beach Mayor Lyn Semeta said. “That would be very difficult on our marine safety officers.”

Activities including sunbathing, walking, running, and watersports are also prohibited.

The Newport Beach City Council — which voted Tuesday to keep its beaches open — plans to meet over the weekend to discuss a similar challenge to the state’s order.

Friday’s protest was organized by We Have Rights, in opposition to the state’s stay-at-home order. The group, which has demonstrations planned throughout California, demands that Gov. Newsom reopen businesses and churches.

“Our group is dedicated to the restoration and protection of the rights and freedoms provided under The Constitution for all Americans,” the group’s website states.

Although the group’s website said people should maintain social distancing throughout the demonstration, SKY5 footage showed protestors gathered in clusters.

The protest is not the first in Huntington Beach during the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators gathered on April 17 to protest the state’s stay-at-home order after the city announced it was closing all metered parking along the Pacific Coast Highway to limit beach visitations.

Check back for updates to this developing story.