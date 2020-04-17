Defying social distancing rules, demonstrators gather in Huntington Beach to protest California’s stay-at-home order

Demonstrators in Huntington Beach protest against local and statewide stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2020. (KTLA)

More than 100 demonstrators gathered in Huntington Beach Friday, defying social distancing guidelines, to protest the state’s stay-at-home orders.

The rally comes a day after the city announced that it was closing off all metered parking along the Pacific Coast Highway to limit beach visitations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Protestors — most of whom were not wearing masks — could be heard chanting, “No foreign vaccinations” in the downtown beach area at Main Street and Walnut Avenue.

“We’re here in defiance of Gavin Newsom and his socialist agenda to ruin our economy,” said a man hosting a livestream of the event on Facebook. “We’re definitely not practicing social distancing, which is all right in my book. Believe in Jesus — you won’t fear death.”

Demonstrators could be seen holding up signs that read, “Liberate Huntington Beach,” “Open Cali Now,” “Let us work,” “Pandemics does not cancel our constitutional rights!!” and “COVID-19 is a lie.”

Many signs endorsing President Donald Trump were also visible, along with American flags.

Toting a “Live Free or Die” sign and an American flag, 62-year-old Paula Doyle, a Costa Mesa resident, told the Los Angeles Times that she was “sick” of social distancing.

“I don’t think there’s any reason for us to be on lockdown now,” she said. “We didn’t have any dangers; we have no danger in our hospitals now of overflowing.”

Doyle said the state’s stay-at-home order was “killing business.”

“We understand there are levels of frustration with the current situation but the health and safety of our community will continue to be our number one priority,” the city’s police department said Thursday in anticipation of the protests.

The Huntington Beach pier, beach parking lots and grass areas were also recently closed to limit people from gathering. While most Southern California beaches were shut down due to the ongoing pandemic, Huntington Beach had kept its coastline open.

Protests against stay-at-home guidelines have popped up across the country in recent days, including in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah. In Michigan’s capital, Lansing, protestors blocked traffic and honked horns on Wednesday, drawing national media coverage. “Security without liberty is called prison,” read a giant banner hung in front of the capitol building.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

More photos of Huntington Beach. pic.twitter.com/DouGnqhLgT — Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) April 17, 2020

Related Content Huntington Beach remains open as many other coastlines are off-limits Video