Demonstrators in support of Ukraine rally in Westwood amid crisis

Hundreds of demonstrators are rallying outside the Federal Building in Westwood Thursday morning, showing their support for Ukraine following the Russian attack there.

The demonstrators are holding signs that read “Defend Ukraine,” while others are waving the Ukrainian flag.

Dasha Koreniienko told KTLA that her parents are currently in Kyiv and she had a panic attack when she heard that the city had been bombed.

“I am trying to reach them all the time, but the connection is unstable,” Korniienko said about her family. “All the people are hiding underground in any shelter because we are expecting invasion, we are expecting hard air force attack.”

Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022.