Demonstrators invite sheriff’s deputies to join them in Cerritos protest

Scores of protesters peacefully marched to Cerritos City Hall on Monday, accompanied by sheriff’s deputies who had been invited along by the young organizers.

“This is not about us, this it is not about politics, nor is it about our opinions. This is about morality and humanity and our efforts to stand together in unity for Black Lives Matter,” co-organizer Cerys Rotoneo, 19, told about 100 people gathered in Gridley Park before they marched. It was one of many demonstrations to express outrage over the killing by by police of George Floyd.

Rptoneo and Guadalupe Juarez, 18, had originally planned to protest with friends and raise money for a nonprofit group near Los Cerritos Center. But the event went viral and they learned outsiders planned to attend, and they worried that their nonviolent message could be lost.

“So we were like, we should probably change the location, just to make sure that looting doesn’t happen and so forth,” said Rotoneo, a political science student at Cerritos College.

Protestors have arrived at Cerritos Civic Center, and are chanting, “No Justice! No Peace! No Racist Police!” In front of CHP substation . pic.twitter.com/a4DUsS5o2M — Seema (@LATSeema) June 1, 2020

