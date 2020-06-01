Demonstrators kneel in protest at L.A. City Hall as police officers stand guard

Protesters gather and kneel during George Floyd demonstrations outside L.A. City Hall on June 1, 2020. (KTLA)

After nearly a week of protests across Los Angeles, demonstrators gathered at City Hall Monday afternoon to kneel and raise their fists before law enforcement officers standing guard.

Around 2:30 p.m., Sky5 was overheard as dozens of protesters stood before a barricade placed at the government building, where they and officers were separated by just the steps of City Hall. More than a dozen uniformed officers were seen standing at the building’s entrance.

A handful of protesters, no more than a dozen, were standing directly at the gate at 2:24 p.m. Within five minutes, a dense row of protesters lined the barricade as others joined the demonstration.

During that same five-minute span, at least 17 police motorcycles rode past a street along one side of City Hall while a handful of police vehicles drove on the other side.

A few minutes later, at 2:37 p.m., a few dozen protesters were seen kneeling on one knee and raising their fists in the air. An hour later, the crowd there had grown, and some waved protest signs.

Several dozen protesters took a knee and raised their fists in protest this afternoon at L.A. City Hall, standing at a barricade before police officers.https://t.co/4jHGfgC0hG — KTLA (@KTLA) June 1, 2020

Also around 3:30 p.m., as the City Hall protest continued, dozens of other protesters gathered before a barricade placed at the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on just the adjacent block.

It’s unclear if some protesters were joining both demonstrations around the same time.

