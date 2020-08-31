Demonstrators march through South Pasadena on 2nd anniversary of police killing of actress Vanessa Marquez

Demonstrators marched through South Pasadena Sunday to decry police shootings and mark the two-year anniversary of the killing of “ER” actress Vanessa Marquez by officers during a welfare check.

The march began outside Marquez’ home and continued to South Pasadena City hall.

Families who have lost loved ones in police shootings also joined the march, calling for justice for those killed by officers.

In 2018, police said they responded to Marquez’s home and found she needed medical help and was being uncooperative. Marquez, who was 49 at the time, then armed herself with what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Last week, Marquez’ family filed a federal suit alleging the shooting was a civil rights violation, saying police caused the confrontation by ignoring paramedics’ decision that she had the right to decline transportation to a hospital, Variety reports.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 30, 2020.