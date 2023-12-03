Residents in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Koreatown flooded the streets Sunday to protest the city’s approval of an historic rent increase next year.

Tenants from across the neighborhood, along with members of the Los Angeles Tenants Union (LATU) began the morning demonstration by marching from the Normandie Recreation Center at 1550 South Normandie Avenue.

Other groups, including the Palestinian Youth Movement, Jewish Voice for Peace and the L.A. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America also participated in the march.

LATU is demanding that the L.A. City Council and the mayor’s office put an end to the rent increase as well as any evictions and the cancellation of any COVID-related rent debt. Members said that they want to see secure housing and a healthy neighborhood life centered on community needs.

Demonstrators marching in Koreatown on Dec. 3, 2023, to protest the city’s approval of rent hikes in 2024. (KTLA)

“We think this is an outrage when salaries are not increasing, but rent is increasing,” Magdelano Rosales, an organizer with LATU told KTLA. “In fact, we think that rent is more than high enough. In fact, rent should probably be way lower than it is.”

The approval of the rent increase means that hundreds of thousands of L.A. families could see their rents going up by about 6% in the next year.