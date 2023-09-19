Demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Attendees were highlighting the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan that some fear could escalate into a war.

Reports of the incident came in around 10:30 p.m.

A large group of demonstrators were seen waving Armenian flags along with a large sign that read, “Joe Biden Don’t Ignore Us.”

Sky5 video showed the crowd stopped outside on the freeway while their vehicles were parked in a cluster. Traffic was backed up for miles as California Highway Patrol officers directed drivers.

Demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway calling attention to the ongoing crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sept. 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Azerbaijan’s launch of reportedly intense artillery firing in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday raised fears that another full-scale conflict with Armenia could be underway, less than three years after a war that killed more than 6,000 people, according to the Associated Press.

A SigAlert was issued for the northbound and southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard. By 11 p.m., two northbound lanes were reopened.

It’s unclear when all lanes may reopen at this time.

Sky5 footage can be seen in the video player above.