Actress Denise Richards and her husband were lucky to escape unharmed when a driver fired a shot at their vehicle in an apparent road-rage incident Monday, according to TMZ.

Richards and husband/fellow actor Aaron Phypers were driving to Popsicle Studio L.A. when Phypers, who was behind the wheel, was having difficulty finding the studio.

A driver behind them became agitated and started shouting at them, and eventually opened fire on the truck, hitting the back end on the driver’s side, according to TMZ.

No one was hurt.

TMZ obtained a photo of the bullet hole.

A production worker called 911. It was not immediately known if the couple filed a police report.

“Denise powered through the emotions of it all and worked for 12 hours … Aaron stayed with her the whole time. When she was ready to leave, an off-duty cop who was on set escorted Denise and Aaron back to the freeway, where they made their way home,” the TMZ report said.