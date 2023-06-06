A LADOT officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Los Angeles on May 12, 2023. (LAPD)

An officer with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation suffered minor injuries last month when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in downtown, police said Tuesday amid the ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. May 12 as the officer was conducting traffic control at the intersection of Flower Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The DOT officer had stopped the female driver of a newer-model Mercedes Benz C-Class with a Texas plate that was heading west on Olympic, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Mercedes Benz driver then allegedly disregarded the officer’s direction to remain stopped and drove forward instead, striking the officer. She failed to stop and help the officer and fled west toward Figueroa, police said.

The suspect vehicle is shown in images shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on June 6, 2023.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The driver is described as Black and between 20 and 30 years old.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of the incident, along with close-up stills of the suspect vehicle.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution of the case.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle can contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email at 31480@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, tipsters can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).