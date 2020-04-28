Departures from California’s airports plummeted by 65% since March

A woman walks through an empty Tom Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on April 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Air travel has fallen dramatically since the novel coronavirus prompted social distancing and travel restrictions earlier this year, reducing the flights each week from major airports across the globe.

Since early March, the number of departures from world airports has fallen just over 60%, according to a Times analysis of millions of aircraft radar records released by Flightradar24, an industry tracking firm.

California hasn’t escaped the pandemic’s toll: Departures from its commercial airports plummeted by roughly 65% during this period, largely clearing the skies of passenger traffic in recent weeks.

At Los Angeles International Airport, one of the nation’s busiest hubs, about half of the normally scheduled flights haven’t taken off in recent weeks. Flights from San Francisco’s flagship airport have been canceled or postponed at similar rates.

The decline at John Wayne Airport in Orange County has been even more dramatic during the same period.



