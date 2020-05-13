Deputies arrest man on suspicion of domestic violence after chasing him around Oxnard home

Alex Castro is seen in a booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on May 12, 2020.

A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Oxnard Sunday, after deputies found a battered woman at a home and chased the suspect around the residence, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstance call at the residence in the 1000 block of Will Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival on scene, deputies saw a man who was later identified as 38-year-old Alex Castro, running from them, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Responding deputies also located a woman who was bleeding from her face outside of the residence. The woman, 42, was in a “domestic relationship” with Castro.

“Deputies learned Alex had battered the female and there was probable cause to arrest Alex for domestic violence,” officials said in the news release.

Deputies chased Castro to the backyard and saw that a glass sliding door leading into the home had been shattered, so they presumed he had gone inside. They called out to him but heard no response.

Castro, who was out on bail for weapons and narcotic charges, was known to deputies as having an extensive criminal history, including prior arrests for firearms violations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

With the help of the Sheriff’s K-9, Castro was found attempting to hide on the roof, officials said. Deputies gave Castro several commands to comply with their orders but he refused, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies shot him twice with 40mm rubber baton rounds, which got him to comply.

Castro was taken into custody and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.