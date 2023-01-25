Two suspects were in custody and another was on the run after a bank robbery and police chase in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear where the robbery occurred.
Authorities chased the suspects into a business parking lot near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street where two of them were taken into custody around 2:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A large police perimeter was established to try and capture the third suspect, who apparently fled into a mobile home park.
Authorities say the suspects were also involved in an assault on a deputy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.