Two suspects were in custody and another was on the run after a bank robbery and police chase in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear where the robbery occurred.

Authorities chased the suspects into a business parking lot near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street where two of them were taken into custody around 2:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A large police perimeter was established to try and capture the third suspect, who apparently fled into a mobile home park.

Authorities say the suspects were also involved in an assault on a deputy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.