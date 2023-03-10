Deputies are engaged in a standoff in the San Gabriel Valley where a suspect is barricaded inside a home and firing shots at law enforcement, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda around 2:30 p.m. when they came under fire, officials said.

Deputies returned fire, but as of 4:50 p.m., no one had been wounded.

A female victim was transported to a local hospital with an undisclosed injury. The Sheriff’s Department says she was not shot.

Crisis negotiators are trying to convince the suspect, described only as a male adult, to surrender.

