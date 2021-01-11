Deputies fatally shoot 1 person after being flagged down by stabbing victim in Altadena: LASD

After being flagged down by a stabbing victim, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed one person in Altadena Sunday, officials said.

Deputies were in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Figueroa Drive when they were approached by a woman who had been stabbed and then a “deputy-involved shooting occurred” around 4 p.m., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told KTLA.

One person was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to a hospital and no information was available on her condition.

It’s unclear what prompted deputies to open fire or whether it was the stabbing suspect who was shot.

The Sheriff’s Department provided no further details.

The shooting drew a large law enforcement response, with multiple patrol vehicles swarming an intersection that was closed off with police tape.

Check back for updates on this developing story.