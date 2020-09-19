Deputies fatally shoot man after stolen vehicle pursuit in Stanton

Authorities respond to the scene in Stanton where deputies fatally shot a man following a stolen vehicle pursuit on Sept. 18, 2020, in a photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies shot and killed a man following a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Stanton Friday, officials said.

The chase began after deputies spotted the vehicle, reported stolen out of Garden Grove Friday, near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Chapman Avenue around 5:15 p.m., Orange County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

About five minutes later, the pursuit ended in the area of Dale and Cerritos avenues, and at least one deputy opened fire on the man, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department did not say whether the man was armed or provide details on what led up to the use of lethal force.

The man, described as Asian and in his 30s, died at the scene.

The O.C. District Attorney’s Office will investigate the fatal shooting, while the Sheriff’s Department will also conduct an internal investigation.

Cerritos Avenue was expected to be shut down from Dale Avenue to Yana Drive until at least midnight.

No further details were available.

#OCSDPIO A deputy-involved shooting occurred today in the city of Stanton. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle, a pursuit ensued and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. pic.twitter.com/hD1sLFwGu3 — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) September 19, 2020