Deputies fatally shoot man in Lennox, find victim of another shooting nearby

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Lennox on Saturday night and found a man who had been fatally wounded in another shooting nearby, authorities said.

Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to the 4400 block of West 104th Street shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They saw a man standing at the end of a driveway holding a gun, and one or more deputies opened fire, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man refused to comply with deputies’ orders and tried to raise his gun again, and deputies fired a second time, the Sheriff’s Department said.

