Deputies fatally shoot man in Willowbrook

A man was shot and killed by deputies in Willowbrook Friday afternoon, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

There were few details on what led up to the shooting, which occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 121st Street and Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky, a public information officer for the department.

Du Busky was unsure why deputies made contact with the man, but said they chased him on foot briefly before opening fire.

It’s unclear whether the man was armed.

When Sky5 arrived above the scene, shortly after 6 p.m., paramedics were attempting to revive the man shot as he lay on the ground in a home’s backyard. Soon after, white sheet was put over the man.

In the street, a tense situation could be seen developing between deputies and several bystanders.

Other recent deadly deputy shootings in the area have drawn outrage and protests from the community, including last year’s killing of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman — who was unarmed when he was shot in the back in Willowbrook — and Dijon Kizzee, 29. Deputies fired 19 shots at Kizzee, striking him 16 times in the front and back, and sheriff’s officials and family attorneys disagree on whether he was holding a gun at the time.

Bystanders and law enforcement exchange words at the scene where deputies shot and killed a man in Willowbrook on Oct. 16, 2020. (KTLA)