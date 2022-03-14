Deputies fatally shoot man who rammed their vehicles in Palmdale: Sheriff’s Dept.

Deputies are seen at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale March 13, 2022. (Luis Meza)

Deputies shot and a killed man who they say rammed their vehicles in Palmdale Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way.

Deputies were “ conducting a follow-up on a domestic violence call” when they tried to make contact with a man who was sitting inside a vehicle, the Los Angeles county Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“The suspect attempted to flee the location and rammed two patrol vehicles several times. After ramming one of the deputy’s vehicles, a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Sheriff’s Department officials said.

It’s unclear how many deputies opened fire.

Deputies rendered aid to the man before paramedics arrived at the scene.

The man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later found out that the person they shot was not involved in the earlier domestic violence call, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The Sheriff’s Department did not identify the man and no further details were available.

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement response in the residential neighborhood following the shooting, with patrol cars swarming the area and police tape blocking off Jack Rabbit Way.