The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department found a bomb in a car that was pulled over for expired registration in Victorville, officials said.

The car, a green Honda Accord, was pulled over on the southbound 15 Freeway just north of the La Mesa exit at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, the department said in a news release.

Once the vehicle stopped, deputies discovered the driver, 47-year-old South Gate resident Luis Crespo, had a felony warrant out for his arrest from Los Angeles County and there was an “explosive device” in the center console, deputies said.

“The device contained a total of 200,000mg of explosive powder,” officials said.

Jail records show the warrant was issued for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Crespo was arrested for reckless or malicious possession of an explosive device upon a public highway and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

He is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail and is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court Monday afternoon.

Additionally, bail for the Los Angeles County warrant is $50,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy V. Stone at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.