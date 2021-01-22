Deputies find dead infant discarded in Perris trash

Deputies discovered a dead infant in the trash Friday in Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies from the Perris Station responded to a report of a dead body in the 1700 block of Goetz Road at about 1 p.m.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased infant who was discarded in the trash and found at the location,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Perris Station Investigations Bureau.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department urges anyone who knows someone who was recently pregnant and is no longer pregnant, but they have not been seen with a newborn baby, to contact Investigator Lacy Stutler at the Perris Station by calling 951-210-1000, or by email at PerrisStation@riversidesheriff.org.