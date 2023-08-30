A car with an out-of-state license plate in Chino Hills turned out to have been stolen, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said, and three Perris residents were arrested.

The car was spotted at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, and vehicle records showed it had been stolen from Perris in July, the SBSD said in a news release.

“During a search of the vehicle, a pair of brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia, and a small bag of narcotics were recovered,” deputies said.

Carlos Lopez, 40, Meghan Cardinel, 36, and Angel Parra Moreno, 23, were arrested for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.

They were booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

Lopez and Moreno are being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, and jail records show they face charges of receiving stolen property and possession of brass knuckles.

Cardinel did not appear in a search of court records.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-364-2000.

To remain anonymous, call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.