A Santa Clarita man was arrested last week after he allegedly stole a 25-foot trailer from the Fillmore area of unincorporated Ventura County.

Albino Carrera Marcos, 26, was arrested Friday after the Thursday theft of the custom flatbed trailer from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Cliff Avenue, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators found Marcos and arrested him for the unlawful taking of a vehicle after they learned the trailer was being sold on social media, investigators said.

“Marcos was in possession of additional incriminating evidence linking him to the theft and the location of the stolen trailer,” the release said.

Marcos was arrested at about 12:45 a.m. in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, and investigators then found the trailer in the 10000 block of Lemona Avenue in the Mission Hills area of the San Fernando Valley, according to the VCSO.

Marcos was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility, where he remains in lieu of $20,000 bail.