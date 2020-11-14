Deputies fire at armed suspect who was threatening them in Eastvale: Sheriff’s Department

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies investigate a shooting by their agency in the area of Alpaca Court and Fuller Ranch Road in Eastvale on Nov. 14, 2020. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Facebook)

A man was shot and wounded by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in a residential area of Eastvale early Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 14000 block of Alpaca Court, near Fuller Ranch Road, just south of Dairyland Park.

Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station responded to the location after a call about unknown trouble. When they arrived, deputies got in contact with a man later identified as 43-year-old Jose Alfredo Gonzalez, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Gonzalez was armed with a weapon and had started threatening authorities, officials said.

“While waiting for additional units to arrive on scene, the suspect shot multiple rounds at the deputies from the interior of a home,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “The deputies took cover behind their vehicles, and the suspect continued to shoot at the deputies.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist the deputies, including the Chino Police Department, Ontario Police Department, Corona Police Department and Riverside Police Department.

Both Corona and Ontario police arrived with armored rescue vehicles and helped remove deputies from the shooter’s line of fire, officials said.

Three children were inside the house with the shooter, and one of the armored vehicles approached the home to help them get out when Gonzalez appeared at the doorway and another deputy-involved shooting occurred, authorities said.

Gonzalez was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury, authorities said.

The children were unharmed and removed from the home, where officials found multiple weapons, according to the news release.

“Gonzalez will be booked into jail for multiple counts of attempted murder on a Peace Officer, three counts of child endangerment, domestic violence and false imprisonment,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Meanwhile, the deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave under the Department’s policy, officials said.

The involved deputies’ names have not been released. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator James Dickey at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Del Haro at 951-955-5400.