An apartment building erupted in flames after someone opened fire on deputies in Compton Thursday morning.

The deputies were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call when at least one shot was fired at them, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Rivera said.

All of the deputies have been accounted for, the deputy added.

About 7:30 a.m., the incident turned into a barricade situation at an apartment building in the 100 block of Acacia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Aerial video from sky5 showed a large response by deputies, including armored vehicles, just after 8 a.m.

A crisis negotiation team was sent to try to contact the suspect, who was described only as a man.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., smoke started billowing from the apartment deputies were surrounding.

A short time later, fire could be seen shooting through the roof as the apartment became engulfed in flames.

Video showed one person being detained by authorities but their connection to the incident was unclear.

No further information has been released on the suspected shooter or the initial assault call.

Check back for updates on this developing story.