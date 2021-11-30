Deputies help round up stray cattle after fatal crash in Hesperia

Deputies responding to a fatal collision in Hesperia Tuesday morning were also called on to help wrangle stray cattle that wandered off after the crash.

The incident between two big rigs and a motorcycle occurred on Highway 395 near Main Street at about 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A person who was killed in the collision has not been identified and it was unclear if any other injuries resulted from the crash.

One of the trucks was carrying a herd of cattle, which got loose and started wandering around.

Video from the scene showed San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies trying to wrangle the stray cows.

The highway was temporarily closed near Main Street due to the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.