Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were in pursuit of two suspects in a stolen vehicle who reportedly rammed one deputy’s vehicle and attempted to hit another.

The suspect vehicle, a white sedan, could be seen speeding down lower Azusa Road, near, Cogswell Road, in El Monte when Sky5 caught up to the chase.

The pursuit suspect weaved in and out of traffic, driving at times on the wrong side of the road on Los Angeles Street in Baldwin Park. As the driver made a left turn onto La Rica Avenue, the vehicle’s front bumper came off the car.

As the driver wound around to Edra Avenue and came to a dead end, both suspects jumped out of the vehicle and began running through residential properties, climbing over fences back toward Los Angeles Street.

The driver was quickly captured by deputies. It is unclear if the passenger has been taken into custody.