At least one person was arrested after a pursuit of a vehicle that was believed to have been carjacked in Los Angeles County.

Two suspects were leading deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in a chase that started near South Gate, continued through Maywood and ultimately ended in Vernon.

Early in the pursuit, near South Gate, the suspect vehicle pulled over and the driver reportedly jumped out of the car as the person in the passenger seat moved into the driver’s seat and sped away again.

Footage from Sky5 showed the second driver in a slow-speed pursuit after running over a spike strip that flattened the two front tires.

As the driver attempted to keep going in Vernon, he turned onto a bike path running along the L.A. River. A short time later, the suspect stopped car, exited and was taken into custody.

It is unclear if the suspect that jumped out of the vehicle has been taken into custody.