Deputies investigate reports of suspicious van parked in Pico Rivera area

Deputies have been called to investigate reports of a suspicious van parked in the Pico Rivera area Tuesday morning.

The dark-colored van was located near the intersection of Manzanar Avenue and Telegraph Road along the Pico Rivera-Downey border.

Deputies were attempting to approach the vehicle when they heard noises coming from the van, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. They also noticed wires in the front seat, the spokesperson said.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed several patrol vehicles closing off traffic to the area during the investigation.

