The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lancaster Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Lancaster Boulevard.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed that an unidentified man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials have not released any information about any suspects wanted in connection to the investigation or what led up to the shooting.

At this time, anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.